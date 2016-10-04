The internet loves Millie Bobby Brown. For good reason: After starring in the summer hit Stranger Things, Brown slayed at the Emmy's, fostered a friendship with Maddie Ziegler, and spoke out about the dangers of bungalow living.
It's only natural that social media adores her. All this attention seems like a good thing, but there's always a flip side to internet love. So how is Brown handling the inevitable trolls? Turns out, she doesn't have to deal with them at all.
The young actress told the magazine So It Goes that her parents don't let her look at negative comments. In fact, her siblings run her various social media accounts.
"There are positive things that come of social media, as well as negative," she told the magazine. "I don’t look at negative comments because my parents and family don’t let me. My big sister controls my Instagram and my big brother controls my Twitter."
Considering the sort of filth that exists on the internet, this definitely seems like a smart move. Brown also told the magazine that she doesn't bother googling herself, either.
"I also don’t really Google myself or anything like that," she said. "We’re obviously lucky in that I think everything about the show has been basically really positive!"
One downside to being an actor? Brown says it can get lonely.
"I am home-schooled, and it does get quite lonely sometimes," she said. "Having friends in L.A. was good, but also having friends on set was really, really nice. The business can also be lonely, but with the Stranger Things boys I was like, ‘YES.’”
It's funny — we had the exact same reaction to the young Stranger Things actors.
Read the full interview in the eighth issue of So It Goes, which you can pre-order here.
