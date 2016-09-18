The young contingent of the Stranger Things cast, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo, really turned it out for the 2016 Emmy Awards. The threesome from the hit Netflix series took to the red carpet in tandem, basically upstaging everyone else who came before them. (Okay, these three do have an unfair cuteness advantage over all the other stars in attendance.)
Brown, a.k.a. Eleven, stole the show in a black Valentino Red dress with a sheer neckline strewn with hummingbird embroidery and a delicate ribbon belt. Brown adorably geeked out a bit over her first time at the annual awards show, telling E! red carpet host Giuliana Rancic that after years of watching the Emmys and the red carpet parade leading up to it, "To actually be here is amazing." Brown paired the frock with a glossy black Edie Parker clutch, customized with her name "Millie" in pearly-pink inlay.
McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, said he worked with a stylist on his very snazzy look, complete with a rose-patterned navy jacket. Meanwhile, Matarazzo (Dustin on the show) had a very down-to-earth answer regarding his fashion choices for the night. "I went to the place and got this tux," Matarazzo said, explaining his rental suit. We certainly can't wait to see the red carpet ensembles this trifecta turns out in the future.
