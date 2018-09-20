Skip navigation!
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Is Tired Of Telling People She Isn't Pregnant
Kathryn Lindsay
Sep 20, 2018
Pop Culture
The Emmys Proposal Couple Didn't Plan On Getting Engaged, They Say
Madison Medeiros
Sep 19, 2018
Pop Culture
We Found Out Who The Random Kid Onstage With The
Game Of Thrones
Cast Is
Sesali Bowen
Sep 19, 2018
Beauty
The Hair & Makeup Looks That Shut Down The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet
Less than a week after we witnessed a gorgeous lineup of hair and makeup trends from the NYFW streets and runways, another fresh batch of beauty
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
17 Natural Hair Looks That Stole The Emmys Spotlight
As award show nominees and winners get more diverse, so does the beauty on the red carpet. Each season, more of our favorite actresses bring beautiful
by
aimee simeon
Pop Culture
The Emmys Snubbed People Of Color & Laughed About It
You know that feeling when you’ve been called out or you’re really nervous about something, and your first instinct is to laugh? That’s how awarding
by
Sesali Bowen
Beauty
The One Emmys Makeup Trend We Never Saw Coming
Long waves, red lips, cat eyes — these are the classic red carpet beauty looks you see recycled over and over again on every award show red carpet. But
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
28 Emmys Red Carpet Looks That Got Everything Right
Every awards show has moments that make us laugh, squeal, and even cry. From the SAGs to the VMAs, we've chuckled out loud and Tweeted faster than we even
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
TV Shows
What Makes The
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emmy Wins So Monume...
Well, there's a new comedy star in town, and its name is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. While series like Atlanta, Barry, and Glow had quite a bit of buzz
by
Ariana Romero
Beauty
5 Red Lipsticks You Can Steal Straight From The Emmys Red Carpet
An awards show red carpet is exactly the place where big beauty moments flourish. Case in point: On last night's 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards gold
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Pete Davidson Skipped The Emmys For Ariana Grande
While an initial seating chart suggested that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande would be attending tonight's Emmy awards, a rep for the singer confirmed to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Emmy Awards
The Best Of TV This Year: Meet The 2018 Emmy Winners
The Emmy Awards are finally upon us and there are some big, big winners this year. There's Game of Thrones, which is up for a jaw-dropping 22 nominations,
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Made...
There was an electricity in the air when Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino ran off-stage following her Outstanding Writing For A Comedy
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
The Reparations Emmys Were Bittersweet
The Emmys probably feel a bit out of touch for many viewers. Seriously, who watches Patrick Melrose? But for Black people, the Emmys may as well be a
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Fans Are Outraged Over Mac Miller's Absence From The Emmys M...
The most somber part of any award show is always the In Memoriam tribute, where an industry remembers the talented ones lost over the year. This year, at
by
Morgan Baila
Emmy Awards
Wait, Was This Claire Foy's Adele Album Of The Year Moment?
The Lead Actress in a Drama category should have been a lock. Either Sandra Oh would take home the statue for Killing Eve, making history as the first
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
Thandie Newton Thanked God, A Woman, During Her Emmys Acceptance ...
Thandie Newton, who plays the wily host Maeve on Westworld, won her first Emmy for the role Monday night, winning for best supporting actress in a drama
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
Yara Shahidi's Glowing Emmys Makeup Only Required 3 Products
Some of our best (and worst) beauty looks are born in a group chat with our friends (thanks, friends) — and so are Yara Shahidi’s. The actress, who
by
aimee simeon
Emmy Awards
The Best & Brightest Instagrams From The 2018 Emmy Awards
Since we're squarely situated in the Golden Age of TV, does that mean that the Emmys are like the new Oscars? Debate freely. What's for sure is that the
by
Elena Nicolaou
Emmy Awards
These Are The Best Reactions To That Shocking Emmys Proposal
Stop the Emmys. We're done. Nothing can top the live, spontaneous proposal that just took place onstage. When Glenn Weiss ventured forth to accept his
by
Anne Cohen
Beauty
Angela Bassett's Skin Looked Flawless At The 2018 Emmys — He...
When Angela Bassett took the stage to present the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series with Tiffany Haddish, Twitter couldn't stop talking
by
Rachel Lubitz
Emmy Awards
This Surprise Emmys Proposal Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen On TV
Future award shows take notice: This is how you get people to tune in. Take a random category that typically induces people to scroll through their phones
by
Elena Nicolaou
Beauty
This Fall Makeup Trend Ruled The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet
In case you didn't get the memo, glitter eyeshadow is back in a big way this fall. We've spotted it on runways, Sephora shelves, and Instagram — and
by
Rachel Lubitz
TV Shows
Is Donald Glover At The Emmys As...Teddy Perkins?
Atlanta fans — this is for you! Even though the show did not take home an Emmy (Amy Sherman-Palladino came for all of them this year), Donald Glover
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Cringed Her Way To A New Meme At The Emmys
Not minutes into the Emmys 2018 telecast, a meme of Chrissy Teigen cringing made its way to the internet. In the middle of the monologue, when hosts Colin
by
Rebecca Farley
Emmy Awards
They Did It! The Emmys Solved Diversity!
Have you heard? Diversity in Hollywood has been solved. Or so says the opening number of the 70th Annual Primetime TV Awards, in which Kenan Thompson,
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
After All The Hype, Colin Jost & Michael Che Were Boring AF
Colin Jost and Michael Che gave us every reason to be nervous about this year's Emmys. The two Saturday Night Live staples are hosting tonight's
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Padma Lakshmi Recycled Her Emmys Dress
Tiffany Haddish isn't the only celebrity who is determined to get her money's worth when she wears a fancy gown. Just like Haddish justified spending so
by
Channing Hargrove
Emmy Awards
Sandra Oh Brought Her Mom & Dad To The Emmys
Honestly, it doesn't even matter if Sandra Oh wins an Emmy tonight. (It does.) She's already won the red carpet, and my heart. The star of Killing Eve
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Why Did This Star Wear Fangs To The Emmys?
From the red carpet to the show itself, the Primetime Emmys are usually pretty tame. The parade of flowing gowns and black suits is only rarely punctuated
by
Sesali Bowen
