A Euphoric Zendaya Just Made Emmys History

Remember when Euphoria premiered on HBO and had you clutching your pearls the entire season? The Television Academy does — and that's why they just gave Zendaya the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.
Zendaya won the Emmy in a stacked category, beating out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) for the major win. At 24 years old, the Euphoria star is the youngest person to ever take home the coveted trophy.
The win is warranted; Zendaya really acted her heart out in the angsty team drama. In Euphoria, she plays Rue, a teenager who is battling an addiction to literally all of the drugs. Molly, weed, coke, fentanyl, adderall — you name it, Rue's done it. As she struggles to get sober, young Rue's life gets even more complicated by the appearance of Jules (Hunter Schafer), who she almost instantly falls head over heels with. And as it turns out, love might be the strongest drug there is.
Zendaya's performance in the dark drama is a far cry from her early Disney days or even her work in films like The Greatest Showman or Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it proves that the actress absolutely has the range. Bring on season 2 of Euphoria already!