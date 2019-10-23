Warning: This costume post does contain a few spoilers.
Euphoria took the summer of 2019 by storm. If you weren’t mood boarding the characters’ style via the saved tab on your Instagram, you were probably trying out their many colorful and sparkly makeup looks at home. Admit it: You’ve been training to for your Euphoria Halloween costume since August and now that there are themed parties to go to, it’s time to shine.
Halloween is creeping up faster than you can say, “BOO!” and that means you don’t have a ton of time to piece together a complicated look. Luckily, the easiest and most comfortable character, wardrobe-wise, is Euphoria's lead, Rue Bennett (Zendaya). You definitely already have pieces in your closet (or your dad’s) that will help you complete some of Rue’s laid-back looks. All you need now is some glitter, tousled hair and if you’re part of a twosome (or a whole squad) — someone to play Jules (Hunter Schafer), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), or Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).
Get ready to Amazon Prime more glitter than you’d need for any arts-and-crafts project, some truly cozy athleisure, and, potentially, a nun’s habit. Here’s everything you’ll need to recreate some iconic Rue Bennett (and friends) looks.
Euphoria took the summer of 2019 by storm. If you weren’t mood boarding the characters’ style via the saved tab on your Instagram, you were probably trying out their many colorful and sparkly makeup looks at home. Admit it: You’ve been training to for your Euphoria Halloween costume since August and now that there are themed parties to go to, it’s time to shine.
Halloween is creeping up faster than you can say, “BOO!” and that means you don’t have a ton of time to piece together a complicated look. Luckily, the easiest and most comfortable character, wardrobe-wise, is Euphoria's lead, Rue Bennett (Zendaya). You definitely already have pieces in your closet (or your dad’s) that will help you complete some of Rue’s laid-back looks. All you need now is some glitter, tousled hair and if you’re part of a twosome (or a whole squad) — someone to play Jules (Hunter Schafer), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), or Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).
Get ready to Amazon Prime more glitter than you’d need for any arts-and-crafts project, some truly cozy athleisure, and, potentially, a nun’s habit. Here’s everything you’ll need to recreate some iconic Rue Bennett (and friends) looks.