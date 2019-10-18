For any beauty lover, dressing up as a character from the hit HBO show Euphoria this Halloween is a bit of a no-brainer.
The makeup on the show — as we've already stressed — is extraordinary, with lead makeup artist Doniella Davy using things like paint, rhinestones, metal studs, chains, and chunky glitter to turn each character's face into an expressive piece of art. Beyond using your standard art supplies as makeup, Davy also helped popularize Face Lace, a brand that specializes in ornate, stick-on face appliqués that mimic elaborate, futuristic makeup.
Soon after the holographic pieces were seen on the faces of both Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya) and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) on the show, the stickers made their way onto Instagram bloggers and New York Fashion Week models alike, effectively becoming synonymous with fearless Gen Z beauty. Even Lady Gaga's Haus Beauty understood the hype, collaborating with the brand for her own custom appliqués.
Now, while Face Lace itself is based in the UK, which can mean a hefty shipping fee, the stickers are also sold at online retailers like Dolls Kill, Cyberdog, Nigel Beauty, and Manhattan Wardrobe Supply. So in anticipation of this Halloween, we decided to track some Face Lace stickers down and try them out ourselves. Ahead, our honest, unfiltered reviews.
