As of today, you can purchase everything from Haus Laboratories , including three never-before-seen eye products. Introducing Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Eye Armor Kit , and Armor Masque No. 1 . The three products were a secret until today — what is Gaga without a little shock value, right? — but totally worth the wait (think: edgy matte liner and foolproof face stickers). As if you needed even more incentive to opt into the latest launches, at least two of the innovations were developed in collaboration with the Euphoria -favorite beauty brand Face Lace, so your dream of copying Jules' avant-garde makeup looks might actually come true.