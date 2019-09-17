Two months ago, Lady Gaga announced that her first beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, would officially launch this fall. To tease the brand's innovations, Gaga dropped six curated makeup kits of her products — including the Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer, RIP Lip Liners, and Le Riot Lip Glosses — on Amazon Prime Day, offering fans the chance to get their hands on Gaga-approved makeup early. Shortly after, the limited-edition kits disappeared, making the products an enigma again until the official launch date: 17th September.
As of today, you can purchase everything from Haus Laboratories, including three never-before-seen eye products. Introducing Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Eye Armor Kit, and Armor Masque No. 1. The three products were a secret until today — what is Gaga without a little shock value, right? — but totally worth the wait (think: edgy matte liner and foolproof face stickers). As if you needed even more incentive to opt into the latest launches, at least two of the innovations were developed in collaboration with the Euphoria-favourite beauty brand Face Lace, so your dream of copying Jules' avant-garde makeup looks might actually come true.
Lucky for Little Monsters everywhere, we got the inside scoop from Sarah Tanno, Gaga's long-time makeup artist and Haus Laboratories' global artistry director. Ahead, she explains everything you need to know about the "Gaga-proof" eye products that are available now on both Haus Laboratories' brand site and Amazon.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
