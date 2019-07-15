Lady Gaga's Makeup Line Just Hit Amazon For Prime Day — But Act Fast

The last thing the world needs is another celebrity makeup line — at least, that's what we thought before Lady Gaga announced Haus Laboratories. From the inclusive campaign casting to the heartfelt Instagram post detailing her decision to launch a makeup collection, fans (including us) couldn't wait to get their hands on the collection. And starting today, a.k.a. Amazon Prime Day, you finally can.
Gaga's initial launch includes six curated makeup kits, each priced at £46: Haus of Chained Ballerina, Haus of Goddess, Haus of Rose B*tch, Haus of Rockstar, Haus of Dynasty, and Haus of Metal Head. Each collection features Glam Attack, which Gaga described to Allure as as liquid shimmer powder that you can use all over your face. "It gives you the opportunity to apply it very heavily, or lightly and shade it out, or to do both," she said. There's also a demi-matte and waterproof RIP Lip Liner, named because it's "to die for" Gaga told Allure. Finally, each kit features a Le Riot Lip Gloss, a multi-dimensional gloss in varying finishes that can be worn alone or layered over the lipstick. Considering these products were co-created by Gaga's long-time makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, you know they'll be good.
To sweeten the deal, Haus Laboratories is also launching six, limited-edition makeup duos. You can choose from Glam Attack Shimmer Powder Duos in Speed Queen, Give 'Em Heaven, and Downtown Punk for £34; Le Riot Gloss Duos in Laced, Seductress, and Hypocrite for £29; and RIP Lip Liner Duos in Floor It, Royalty, and Slay Me for £24. Unfortunately, these duos are only available while supplies last, so we suggest prioritising these for your pre-order purchase.
If we know anything about celebrity beauty brand launches, this entire line will sell out before you can say, "Just let me go, Alejandro!" In other words, prepare to empty out your purse — fast.
