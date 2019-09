Inside Jules' Technicolor Dream

For the character of Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), Davy wanted her makeup to reflect her own creativity. "I had a lot of fun with Jules because Hunter, like her character, is an artist," Davy says. "We wanted to have her makeup be expressive, and it was never about beauty with her. Like, this is an eyeliner, but I'm not going to use it as an eyeliner. I wanted everything to look painted onto her face."Davy says that Colourpop eyeshadow palettes were key for creating Jules' many bold looks. "They are astounding in color and pigment," she says. "I bought so many." To get the color as vibrant as possible, Davy would spritz the shadow with water and then use a concealer brush to pack on pigment. For many of Jules' neon eyeliner looks, Davy reached for Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint Shadow . "They come in little oil-paint tubes, and stay forever," she says.