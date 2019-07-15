This post contains spoilers for Euphoria.
The entirety of Euphoria's first season hinges on the relationship between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). From the moment the recovering addict first meets the new girl in town, the two become inseparable; the relationship only gets complicated once Rue makes her romantic feelings for Jules clear. The first few episodes had us almost convinced that Jules would relegate Rue to the friend zone, leaving our protagonist heartbroken — then, the show's fifth episode, "‘03 Bonnie and Clyde,” began.
Although the majority of the episode revolved around Maddy (Alexa Demie) and her pageant past, love for Casino, and toxic relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi), the one scene that still has fans talking is what went down between Jules and Rue. Thought their kiss at the end of last week's episode meant nothing? Well, maybe Rules' new couple tattoo will convince you otherwise.
Advertisement
The two smitten high-schoolers spend the first half of episode 5, well, totally smitten — so smitten, in fact, they pay a visit to Ashtray (Javon "Wanna" Walton) for a tattoo appointment. (Apparently, he does more than just sell drugs and buy cryptocurrency.) There, we see Jules and Rue get matching lip tattoos that spell out their new relationship portmanteau, Rules.
Twitter immediately erupted with mixed emotions: Some say this was a drastic move, especially considering the fact that these characters just aren't on the same page emotionally. (Rue makes it clear to her mother that she's romantically involved with Jules, while Jules assures her excited dad that her and Rue are just friends.)
sorry i’m still trying to process the part where rue and jules get matching tattoos like that really happened— no (@crisskamm) July 15, 2019
rue and jules: we’re taking things slow— a♡ saw ffh (@SPlDEYSTYLES) July 15, 2019
also rue and jules: gets “rules” tattooed on their bottom lip #Euphoria
#EUPHORIA me watching rue get a tattoo pic.twitter.com/jYJMP78cvU— jasmine ✨ (@jaXmiXe) July 15, 2019
Others are nothing but happy for the fictional couple.
Rue and Jules getting matching inner lip tattoos is the highlight of the episode #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO #rules— Rules (@julesxrue) July 15, 2019
LOL DID RUE & JULES JUST MAKE THEIR OWN SHIP NAME AND TATTOO IT ON THEIR LIPS????? 😂😂😂— moe-era (@janelanesick) July 15, 2019
I LOVE THEM SO MUCH#EuphoriaHBO
me: i hate when ships reference their ship names in the show— nicole (@lalaIisoo) July 15, 2019
rue and jules: gets “rules” matching tattoos
me: pic.twitter.com/PaimrSfw7U
Thankfully, lip tattoos don't last forever — which may be a massive clue into what happens between Rue and Jules later this season. After all, the fifth episode wrapped with Rue snuggling up to Jules in bed and Jules looking very stressed out about it. It's clear to everyone but Rue that the relationship is becoming increasingly co-dependent, begging the question: Is Rue really in love with Jules, or is Jules just becoming Rue's newest addiction?
Only time will tell Rules' fate, but we all know nothing good ever comes from a couple that gets matching tattoos after dating for two seconds...
Advertisement