11 Celebrity Couple Tattoos We'll Never Get Over

Remember when becoming "Facebook official" was a thing? That was cute. Nowadays (and now that we know the social-media stalwart allegedly handed out our personal information to big tech companies), couples everywhere are confirming their relationship statuses with the much more dramatic — and permanent — display of matching tattoos. And if anyone takes their ink-worthy relationships seriously, it's celebrities.
The one thing stars enjoy more than getting tattoos dedicated to their partners (of seven months or seven years — they don't discriminate) is showing them off for the whole world to see. It's kind of like broadcasting your wedding vows on Instagram Live, only they require four weeks of healing time and Aquaphor. There's loads of proof out there of Hollywood love affairs of our past, present, and future — and we've rounded up the best, ahead.