There's a lot of thought that goes into getting a tattoo: Which artist should you trust? What design do you want? Where will you get inked? More difficult than thinking up a solo piece of body art, though, is getting a matching one with your significant other. Because if a relationship is going to last forever — it better look pretty damn good, right? Luckily, there are ways to ensure your couple tattoo looks cool enough to stand the test of time.
First, check out some celebrity BFFs and S.O.s for matching ink inspiration. Plenty of A-listers are covered in tribute tattoos to the people they love. Then, make your way to Instagram. Skip over the matching initials, ring-finger bands, or anything else that feels too cliché. Instead, look for minimalic designs and simple artwork that you'll love regardless if the relationship doesn't last.
Or, you can click the slides ahead — because we just did all the non-cheesy couple tattoo work for you.