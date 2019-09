There's a lot of thought that goes into getting a tattoo : Which artist should you trust? What design do you want? Where will you get inked? More difficult than thinking up a solo piece of body art, though, is getting a matching one with your significant other. Because if a relationship is going to last forever — it better look pretty damn good, right? Luckily, there are ways to ensure your couple tattoo looks cool enough to stand the test of time.