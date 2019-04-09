UVA's Star Player Has The Cutest Couple Tattoo With His Fiancée

Most people will say that 2019 was the University of Virginia’s year. After undergoing one of the greatest upsets of all time in last year's NCAA tournament — a 20-point blowout against the No. 16 seeded University of Maryland, Baltimore County Retrievers — the Cavaliers came back to shock fans and haters alike with an impressive overtime win against Texas Tech, taking home the 2019 men's championship title.
Now, a day after the buzzer blew and the confetti has been swept from the court, fans are busy getting to know Kyle Guy, the shooting guard who brought his team to victory, and Alexa Jenkins, the fiancée who leapt into his arms the second the scoreboard confirmed the Cavaliers had taken home their first national title.
Guy may have rose to fame during this year's March Madness because of his impressive free throw abilities, but it's his relationship with Jenkins that's currently winning people over on social media. The couple has been dating since the eighth grade (after meeting at Jenkins' brothers' basketball game), but it's their matching couple tattoos that has the internet giving a collective aww.
Guy isn't a stranger to tattoos. In fact, he has at least one leg tattoo, and two more covering his shoulder blades, but it's the finger tattoo he now shares with Jenkins — a rocket for him and a crescent moon for her — that is the most sentimental. Although the two never revealed the exact meaning, Jenkins co-signed the photo debut of their new ink with the phrase "to the moon and back." Translation: They love each other a lot.
These days, getting a tattoo with a partner takes a relationship to a whole new level (it's basically the new Facebook official), but there's no exact time limit on how long you have to wait until you and your partner can commemorate your love in permanent ink. Just ask celebrity couples. It took Chrissy Teigen and John Legend years of marriage — and two children — before they got their first family tattoos, while Pete Davidson only waited a couple weeks before his collection of Ariana Grande tattoos came to fruition. While Davidson and Grande's love didn't go the distance, we're betting Guy and Jenkins' sweetheart story is just beginning.
