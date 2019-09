UVA's Star Player Has The Cutest Couple Tattoo With His Fiancée

These days, getting a tattoo with a partner takes a relationship to a whole new level (it's basically the new Facebook official), but there's no exact time limit on how long you have to wait until you and your partner can commemorate your love in permanent ink. Just ask celebrity couples . It took Chrissy Teigen and John Legend years of marriage — and two children — before they got their first family tattoos, while Pete Davidson only waited a couple weeks before his collection of Ariana Grande tattoos came to fruition. While Davidson and Grande's love didn't go the distance, we're betting Guy and Jenkins' sweetheart story is just beginning.