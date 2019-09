Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Got Matching Tattoos Because Why Not

After seeing that the tattoo is a butterfly, fans are speculating that the inspiration behind the tattoo could be Scott's new single, " The Butterfly Effect ," which some think is about his new girlfriend (he raps about the "Hidden Hills" where Jenner and her family live ). The news does not come as much of a surprise considering Jenner is all about the meaningful tatts. She previously dedicated a tiny "t" to her ex, Tyga , late last year before the two split . She also has a matching tattoo with her best friend, Jordyn Woods. If the tattoos continue to be teeny tiny in size, The Life of Kylie star shouldn't run out of canvas space anytime soon. And if her current relationship ever turns sour, the butterfly ink could easily be covered up with a pair of Arthur George socks or Yeezy sneakers.