You've been marking items off that best friend check list for years. And, while you didn't pop the question, some credit is deserved for sticking around for the big day. You spent plenty of nights acting as a wing-person and dealing with really unfortunate people in the process; listening to countless tales about dates gone wrong (and really, really right); being the one to point out when it was time to ditch a dud; and subtly hinting — or, in some cases, accepting — your oldest partner-in-crime had found the one.
Once the wedding-planning frenzy started, you thought you had it under control. Listening to wedding rants about seating plans and first-dance songs? No problem. Throwing a shower and a debauched last hurrah? Done and done.
That is when you remember the wedding toast. Normally talking about your best friend is no big deal. But, now you have to figure out how to keep it short, sweet, somewhat PG-rated, and ultimately memorable. It is a lot to ask from one toast, especially if you've already been "toasting" throughout the day. So, we turned to the expert in romance, the spoken word, and winning over audiences — Hollywood. Here are a bunch of movie quotes perfect for your next wedding toast — no matter the couple. We even threw in a few extra, so you can help the bride and groom with their vows, too.
1 of 48
Five Feet Apart (2019)
For the couple who overcame all odds: "Human touch. Our first form of communication. Safety, security, comfort, all in the gentle caress of a finger. Or the brush of lips on a soft cheek. It connects us when we’re happy, bolsters us in times of fear, excites us in times of passion and love. We need that touch from the one we love, almost as much as we need air to breathe."
2 of 48
A Star Is Born (2018)
For the couple who finally found their way: "You float out at sea then one day you find a port say, 'I'm gonna stay here a few days.' Few days 'comes a few years. Then you forgot where you're going in the first place. Then you realize you don't really give a sh*t about where you was going, cause you like where you at."
3 of 48
Moonstruck (1987)
For the couple with a flair for drama: "Love don't make things nice, it ruins everything. It breaks your heart. It makes things a mess. We aren't here to make things perfect. The snowflakes are perfect. The stars are perfect. Not us. Not us! We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die. The storybooks are bullshit."
20 of 48
The Vow (2012)
Some vow assistance, for the couple who fancy themselves poets: "I vow to fiercely love you in all your forms, now and forever. I promise to never forget that this is a once in a lifetime love. And to always know in the deepest part of my soul that no matter what challenges might carry us apart, we will always find our way back to each other."
31 of 48
Shall We Dance (2004)
For the couple who has already been through a lot:
“We need a witness to our lives. There’s a billion people on the planet...I mean, what does any one life mean? But, in a marriage, you’re promising to care about everything. The good things, the bad things, the terrible things, the mundane things...all of it, all the time, every day.”
For the couple who has already been through a lot:
35 of 48
Juno (2007)
For the best friends who eventually realized they wanted more: "Look, in my opinion, the best thing you can do is find a person who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you. The right person is still going to think the sun shines out of your ass. That's the kind of person that's worth sticking with."
