The Best Movie Quotes That Kill It As Wedding Toasts

Rebecca Smith
You've been marking items off that best friend check list for years. And, while you didn't pop the question, some credit is deserved for sticking around for the big day. You spent plenty of nights acting as a wing-person and dealing with really unfortunate people in the process; listening to countless tales about dates gone wrong (and really, really right); being the one to point out when it was time to ditch a dud; and subtly hinting — or, in some cases, accepting — your oldest partner-in-crime had found the one.
Once the wedding-planning frenzy started, you thought you had it under control. Listening to wedding rants about seating plans and first-dance songs? No problem. Throwing a shower and a debauched last hurrah? Done and done.
That is when you remember the wedding toast. Normally talking about your best friend is no big deal. But, now you have to figure out how to keep it short, sweet, somewhat PG-rated, and ultimately memorable. It is a lot to ask from one toast, especially if you've already been "toasting" throughout the day. So, we turned to the expert in romance, the spoken word, and winning over audiences — Hollywood. Here are a bunch of movie quotes perfect for your next wedding toast — no matter the couple. We even threw in a few extra, so you can help the bride and groom with their vows, too.
Five Feet Apart (2019)

For the couple who overcame all odds: "Human touch. Our first form of communication. Safety, security, comfort, all in the gentle caress of a finger. Or the brush of lips on a soft cheek. It connects us when we’re happy, bolsters us in times of fear, excites us in times of passion and love. We need that touch from the one we love, almost as much as we need air to breathe."
A Star Is Born (2018)
For the couple who finally found their way: "You float out at sea then one day you find a port say, 'I'm gonna stay here a few days.' Few days 'comes a few years. Then you forgot where you're going in the first place. Then you realize you don't really give a sh*t about where you was going, cause you like where you at."
Moonstruck (1987)
For the couple with a flair for drama: "Love don't make things nice, it ruins everything. It breaks your heart. It makes things a mess. We aren't here to make things perfect. The snowflakes are perfect. The stars are perfect. Not us. Not us! We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die. The storybooks are bullshit."
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
For the couple who took Shakespeare I and II in college: "A flock of blessings light upon thy back."
The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

For the couple with a sense of humor: "This is supposed to be exciting. It's your wedding — you only get a few of these!"
Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

For the couple made of perfect opposites: "Sometimes you love a person because of all the reasons they’re not like you. And sometimes you love a person just because they feel like home."
Great Expectations (1998)

For the very devoted friend: "Everything I have ever done, I’ve done for you.”
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
For the couple with a giant wedding ring: In Some Kind of Wonderful, Watts (Mary Stuart Masterson) puts on diamond earrings, and asks, "What do you think?" Keith (Eric Stoltz) responds, "You look good wearing my future."
West Side Story (1961)
For the couple prone to bursting into song: "Make of our hands one hand. Make of our hearts one heart. Make of our vows one last vow. Only death will part us now."
In Her Shoes (2005)

For the poetry lovers: "It is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart. I carry your heart. I carry it in my heart."

Granted, this is an ee cummings poem — but it has huge significance for Cameron Diaz's character in the film.
The Great Gatsby (1987)

For the English majors with an appreciation for doomed love: "I wish I had done everything on earth with you."
Angels in the Outfield (1994)

For the couple that got engaged over the Jumbotron: "Love is that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kinda stuff."
The Princess Bride (1987)

For the couple who never stopped believing that fairy tales could come true: "Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while."
Meet Joe Black (1998)
For the couple forged together by the irons of white-hot passion: "Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. If you don't start with that, what are you going to end up with?"
The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
For the couple that's a little mathy: "I cannot tell you how thankful I am for our little infinity. I wouldn't trade it for the world. You gave me a forever within the numbered days, and I'm grateful."
If I Stay (2014)
For the couple that loves every part of each other: "The you who you are tonight is the same you I was in love with yesterday, the you I’ll be in love with tomorrow.”
Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
For the couple who went through a goth phase: "I have crossed oceans of time to find you."
50 First Dates (2004)
For the only couple you know that actually enjoys Adam Sandler movies: “I love you very much, probably more than anybody could love another person.”
Forrest Gump (1994)
For the couple who have known each other forever: "I don’t know if we each have a destiny, or if we’re all just floating around accidental — like on a breeze, but I think maybe it’s both... If there’s anything you need, I won’t be far away.”
The Vow (2012)
Some vow assistance, for the couple who fancy themselves poets: "I vow to fiercely love you in all your forms, now and forever. I promise to never forget that this is a once in a lifetime love. And to always know in the deepest part of my soul that no matter what challenges might carry us apart, we will always find our way back to each other."
Annie Hall (1977)
For the couple obsessed with New York City: "Love is too weak a word for what I feel — I luuurve you, you know, I loave you, I luff you, two F’s."
Her (2013)
For the couple who met online: "The heart’s not like a box that gets filled up. It expands in size the more you love."
Knocked Up (2007)
For the couple who will forgive you the next day: “Marriage is like a tense, unfunny, version of Everybody Loves Raymond, only it doesn’t last 22 minutes. It last forever."
Vertigo (1958)
For the couple who fell in love on vacation: "Only one is a wanderer; two together are always going somewhere."
Dan in Real Life (2007)
For the pair everyone uses as an example of a functional couple: “Love is not a feeling; it’s an ability.”
Blue Valentine (2010)
For the groom no one expected to settle down: “I feel like men are more romantic than women. When we get married, we marry one girl, 'cause we're resistant the whole way until we meet one girl and we think 'I'd be an idiot if I didn't marry this girl.'”
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
From the long-term bachelor who has done this toast before: “I am as ever in bewildered awe of anyone who makes this kind of commitment…I know I couldn’t do it, so I think it's wonderful they can.”
Good Will Hunting (1997)
For the couple who took a while before admitting they were meant to be: "It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other."
It Takes Two (1995)
Gone With the Wind (1939)
For the couple with a PDA habit: "You should be kissed, and often, and by someone who knows how."
Shall We Dance (2004)
For the couple who has already been through a lot:

“We need a witness to our lives. There’s a billion people on the planet...I mean, what does any one life mean? But, in a marriage, you’re promising to care about everything. The good things, the bad things, the terrible things, the mundane things...all of it, all the time, every day.”
Hello, Dolly! (1969)
From the best friend looking out for her always-independent gal: “If you’re thinking of getting married, you might as well learn right now that you have to let women be women.”
A Lot Like Love (2005)
For the couple with the crazy "how we met" story: “If you’re not willing to sound stupid, you’re not worthy of falling in love.”
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
For anyone, really. It works for anyone: “Be excellent to each other.”
Juno (2007)
For the best friends who eventually realized they wanted more: "Look, in my opinion, the best thing you can do is find a person who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you. The right person is still going to think the sun shines out of your ass. That's the kind of person that's worth sticking with."
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
For the couple that realized it...years after everyone else: "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with a person, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."
Mahogany (1975)
For the couple that put promotions before proposals: “Success is nothing without someone you love to share it with."
Letters to Juliet (2010)
For the clown in your group, when he finally gets married: “Husbands are like wine; they take a long time to mature.”
The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
For the couple you almost filed missing person's reports for, only to learn they decided to watch the whole trilogy at once: “I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.”
28 Days (2000)
For your little brother, who you can't believe is getting married: “Even a pain in the ass needs someone to take care of them.”
My First Mister (2001)
For the couple who will know exactly what 'F' word you also mean: “I'd like to propose a toast to all the special 'F' words — to friends, family, fate, forgiveness, and forever.”
Practical Magic (1998)
For your younger sister who needs one more explanation: “Do you ever put your arms out and just spin and spin and spin? Well, that’s what love is like. Everything inside of you tells you to stop before you fall, but you just keep going.”
What Dreams May Come (1998)
For the couple that has been dating since high school: “Soul mates. It’s extremely rare, but it exists. It’s sort of like twin souls tuned into each other.”
Dracula (1931)
For the couple who surprised everyone: “The luckiest man in the world is he who finds true love.”
Up in the Air (2009)
For the couple that will use their passports more than their new toaster(s): “Life’s better with company. Everybody needs a copilot.”
Moulin Rouge (2001)
For the couple so sickeningly in love you don't know whether you're crying out of joy or jealousy: "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return."
Crazy, Stupid Love (2011)
For the couple who will always fight for one another: "I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one... you never give up."
The Notebook (2004)
For the couple who sees every single Nicholas Sparks adaptation in the theater, the day it comes out: "If you're a bird, I'm a bird."
