Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Rebecca Smith
Movies
The Best Movie Quotes That Kill It As Wedding Toasts
Rebecca Smith
Dec 17, 2018
MyIdentity
Wearing Prints Brought Me Closer To My Mother & The Real Me
Rebecca Smith
Nov 13, 2018
MyIdentity
I Embraced Being Plus-Size & Finally Got My Style Back
Rebecca Smith
May 23, 2018
TV Shows
This Character Is AD — & Now You Don't Have To Watch The
If you feel like everyone has been A on Pretty Little Liars, you're not wrong. It does seem that way. During tonight's series finale we finally got
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
This Is How I Wanted
Pretty Little Liars
To End
The unthinkable finally happened — Pretty Little Liars aired it's last episode, and we learned AD's identity. There are no more red herrings, and no
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Series Finale Recap: "Till DeAth Do ...
There were once five best friends. They were a lot of things, but they were known for the easiest cliche they fit into — the athlete, the artist, the
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Has A Problem With Statutory Rape We...
Update: Tonight we will all be saying goodbye to Pretty Little Liars after a seven year run. The show has gifted us with many strong women characters, a
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 19 Recap: "Farewel...
I was 20 years old when I started watching Pretty Little Liars; I was definitely older than the average viewer. I've since covered the show for Refinery29
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 18 Recap: "Choose ...
One of the best characters on Pretty Little Liars is back — Detective Tanner. After Spencer called out Marco (Nicholas Gonzalez) last week for acting
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 16 Recap: "The Glo...
The true genius of Liars' Lament became clear in tonight's Pretty Little Liars. It's not just a new way to torment the girls. It's a "game" in a more
by
Rebecca Smith
Entertainment
These
Pretty Little Liars
Theories Give Us Hope For Seas...
Pretty Little Liars is not known for being straightforward. In Rosewood, anything goes — characters die, then come back to life; multiple people have
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 15 Recap: "In the ...
Mona (Janel Parrish) summed up tonight's episode of Pretty Little Liars with one question: "Why build a dollhouse when you can turn the whole town into a
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 14 Recap: "Power P...
There were some reveals tonight! Below are the answers to some of the biggest questions we've had — Is Sydney (Chloe Bridges) playing the game with
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 13 Recap: "Hold Yo...
We went into tonight's Pretty Little Liars knowing someone wouldn't survive the night because of the previews from last week's episode. I foolishly went
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 12 Recap: "These B...
The previews after last week's episode of Pretty Little Liars promised an episode centered around Jenna (Tammin Sursok), and I was excited. With all of
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Here's What Happened On Tonight's
Pretty Little Lia...
"Did you miss me?" It has been seven years since we first started watching Pretty Little Liars. What a ride it's been. A lot has happened since 2010.
by
Rebecca Smith
Body
I Did Dry January For The First Time — & Here's How It Went
At the start of each new year since college graduation, I've seen a few friends partake in Dry January — meaning: For the 31 days of January, they
by
Rebecca Smith
Music
Is Taylor Swift Making Amends For Her Breakup With Country Music?
I saw Taylor Swift for the first time when I was 17 years old and she was opening up for George Strait. I’ve attended three of her concerts since and
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Rory Gilmore Doesn’t Need A Man, But I Need Her To Find Love
It’s been almost a decade since the series finale of Gilmore Girls, but I still remember watching that episode with my mom. For seven years, she and I
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Who Died On Tonight's Fatal
Pretty Little Liars
Finale?
We had some big expectations for tonight's finale of Pretty Little Liars, and we were still impressed. The previews promised a death, three couples
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Who Is Going To Die On Tonight's
Pretty Little Liars
7A ...
Well, it's time for another mid-season finale of Pretty Little Liars. The writers have already said that "the Liars face off with their enemies in a
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
6 Answers EVERY
Pretty Little Liars
Fan Deserves
One of my co-workers, Ally Hickson, and I talk about Pretty Little Liars weekly. After watching the show for six seasons we have strong opinions, and
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Has A Serious Problem Depicting Ment...
Tuesday's episode of Pretty Little Liars is the mid-season finale. So far, season 7 hasn't veered too far into dealing with mental health, primarily
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
What You Need To Know About Noel,
Pretty Little Liars
' L...
In this week's episode of Pretty Little Liars, we learned that Noel Kahn (Brant Daugherty) is not just a misunderstood character, as the writers have led
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 9 Recap: We Finall...
After last week's fairly slow episode of Pretty Little Liars, tonight's penultimate episode of season 7A started giving us the answers to questions that
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 8 Recap: Paige Is ...
Once upon a time — back in season one — we met Paige (Lindsey Shaw), a competitive girl who liked to stalk Emily (Shay Mitchell) and get pissed off
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 7 Recap: Noel Kahn...
In true Rosewood fashion, this week's Pretty Little Liars involved the police force not doing their job, the residents of Rosewood making the same
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Who Was Murdered On Tonight's
Pretty Little Liars
?
Just as we got advance notice someone was proposing on last week's Pretty Little Liars, we also knew someone would be murdered in tonight's episode. Turns
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 5 Recap: An Indece...
Six years ago we were graced with the original mystery of Pretty Little Liars — what happened "that night." We all now know that the girls, led by Ali
by
Rebecca Smith
TV Shows
Pretty Little Liars
Season 7, Episode 4 Recap: Jenna Is ...
We're used to murders on Pretty Little Liars at this point. The small town of Rosewood is one of the most dangerous places on TV. But we still don't
by
Rebecca Smith
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted