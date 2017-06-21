Mona confesses she killed Charlotte that night. Like I said, Mona is no longer a liar. She met Charlotte at the bell tower to confront her. She knew that Charlotte was still playing the game. She had fooled Ali, the doctors, and the court into believing that she was reformed, but she had every intention to treat all of the Liars like pawns in her own game again. Mona didn't want to go back to that life, and she wanted to protect her friends. Charlotte had made a fatal mistake when she started bullying Mona. By giving Mona and the Liars a shared enemy, they created a real bond. Mona bashed Charlotte's head in at the bell tower out of self defense. The murder weapon has never been in hiding, but always part of the chapel looming directly above where Charlotte's body was found.