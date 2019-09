They've had to deal with the downfalls of technology being used to record their every move. They have had to deal with the group think A used to get other people to do A's dirty work in the form of high school bullying. Each of the girls have felt the judgement and limitation of patriarchy — these women were videotaped in their bedrooms without consent by of age men when they were underage, were manipulated and seduced by the older men in their life — including doctors, teachers, and police officers, were blackmailed by their fathers, and were told over and over told that the men and "adults" were smarter and wiser than they could ever be. These young women weren't just tortured by A but by the whole community that should have been supporting them.