Have you emotionally prepared yourself yet for the Pretty Little Liars finale? It's okay if not — but Entertainment Weekly is here to ease you into the last piece of this crazy puzzle. The Freeform series will bow out after seven seasons on June 27, and new photos give us a little tease as to what's in store.
Will the Liars receive their long-awaited happy ending, or are they doomed to be stalked by a hoodie-loving menace for the rest of time? The new photos — which you can check out over on EW — don't reveal too many details, but they do tell us who will be a part of the show's last episode.
The two photos are very different from one another, but do clue us into what we will be seeing. The first photo shows a happy group pic of all the Liars — including Alison (Sasha Pieterse). The group is huddled around one another, and Emily (Shay Mitchell) even appears to have tears in her eyes. One thing to note? It doesn't seem like Alison is sporting a very pregnant belly, which could mean that the former Rosewood High School mean girl — who is now carrying her maybe-endgame love Emily's baby, because, well, just go with it — already gave birth to her child.
The picture is very reminiscent of the scene right before the five-year time jump, before the Liars headed off to college and Spencer (Troian Bellisario) quoted Winnie The Pooh: "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."
The second photo is decidedly less emotional, though it does feature a surprising guest: Jenna (Tammin Sursok) is back in town, and, for some reason, walking side by side with Spencer's mom Veronica (Lesley Fera) as they exit the Hastings & Hastings Law Offices. Spencer, meanwhile, is sitting on a bench in front of the office — seemingly unaware of Jenna and her mom's conversation — while wearing some amazing pumps.
The two-hour series finale will be directed by showrunner and PLL Army leader I. Marlene King. King gave fans a big reason to be excited.
"It feels like a movie and it was written as if it was a movie," King said of the finale at PaleyFest. "I hope you guys are satisfied with this huge twist."
While Spencer might claim that hope breeds eternal misery, I'm crossing my fingers that the PLL finale is as epic as promised.
