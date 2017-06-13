The final leg of Pretty Little Liars is nearly halfway over and the (puzzle) pieces are finally falling into place. After season 7B’s "Power Play," we found out that one person close to the Liars is an old friend of CeCe Drake-slash-Charlotte DiLaurentis (Vanessa Ray). Sydney Driscoll (Chloe Bridges) is actually a pawn of A.D.’s, despite all of her claims otherwise, and A.D. is actually playing god. That final reveal came after it’s confirmed that Ali DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) was impregnated without her consent and against her knowledge with a now-fertilized egg Emily harvested. Who’s the father of Ali and Emily’s surprise baby? Only time will tell.
After an episode like that, the many social media wings of the PLL fandom are on fire with theories of who A.D. is and how their favorite series will end. We investigated everything from Tumblr to Reddit to find out what the leading ideas are as we race toward the Pretty Little Liars finale. Click through the gallery to find out all the secrets before the series comes to an end. Considering the fact “Power Play” confirmed tons of fan theories, one of these is likely correct.
