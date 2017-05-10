Unsurprisingly, nobody questions Aria's lie that she was helping Ezra and Nicole. It makes sense since her storyline almost always involves her romantic life over the life or death situations that every once else faces. In this week's edition of "Aria's Heartbreak," Nicole escaped whatever facility she was in and caught a cab to Ezra's place. I know Nicole lived in Ezra's apartment before, so it would feel like home, but it really looked to me like she was coming to tell Aria something. Going to your ex-lover's apartment he now shares with another woman doesn't seem comforting -- more like torture. More importantly though, how did Nicole have so much money that she was able to take a "really expensive" cab from New York to Pennsylvania? Crossing state lines in a cab is not only expensive, but near impossible. Ezra returns and talks to Nicole, but right when she is coming to peace with his and Aria's relationship, she finds the manuscript Ezra wrote about the two of them. The fact he immortalized his love story with Nicole just causes Nicole more confusion, and Nicole and Ezra are both back to NYC again to meet with her therapist.