What about the rest of the characters from Rosewood past? Well, Ezra is still in New York taking care of Nicole (Rebecca Breeds). And, Toby was busy getting married in a spontaneous ceremony to Yvonne (Kara Royster). As soon as Yvonne woke up from a coma, Toby gave her back her engagement ring, and asked her to marry him now. Honestly, wanting to push up the wedding after almost losing Yvonne is one of the more realistic relationship plot lines the show has ever had. But, that doesn't mean it was meant to be, at least not for AD. While they were finishing up their post wedding dessert, Yvonne died. The episode didn't reveal if AD poisoned something at the wedding (the desserts? the flowers?) or if her death resulted from the car crash that put her in a coma in the first place. But I can guarantee AD is responsible. She doesn't want her pawn pieces to move on, literally out of town, or figuratively with their lives.