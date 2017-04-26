Emily proved she was the weakest link, again. She was the easiest to push back to the board game. Emily is Addison's swim coach. When Addison overhears Paige and Emily arguing over Ali, you can see the chaos she is about to cause. On one hand, any high school student who learns about a faculty love triangle, is going to gossip and cause havoc. But Addison isn't named suspiciously close to Alison for nothing. Instead, she spies on Emily and Ali and takes photos of them together. She then uses those photos as evidence to back up a completely fabricated story about Emily being inappropriate. Just like that Addison is showing the power one high school student, one whisper, one suggestion can have on someone's reputation. Emily knows the power of blackmail all too well, yet sinks to the same level when A provides her with a video of Addison cutting practice to be with her boyfriend. Yes, you read that right, after A started blackmailing Emily in 10th grade, Emily went and did the same thing. Ali delightfully called her out for it by saying, "Jenna reduced [Emily] to blackmailing a 10th grader."