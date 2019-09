It has been seven years since we first started watching Pretty Little Liars . What a ride it's been. A lot has happened since 2010. Many characters have died, almost as many have come back to life. We started watching a show we thought was a murder mystery around the death of Ali DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), but much like our latest podcast obsession, S-Town , things changed — Ali was alive after all, and "A" was still loose.