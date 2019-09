The last 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars promise to answer all of our questions about the A game, but that's not the only thing fans can look forward to when the series returns on April 18. PLL is also hosting an unofficial reunion by bringing back long-absent characters. Sure, last season brought the triumphant return of the still-bitter Jenna (Tammin Sursok) and the quickly-decapitated Noel (Brant Daugherty), but it's not just major characters that the show will be reuniting with our beloved Liars. The series is also bringing back players that, frankly, no longer feel particularly relevant. How will they fit into this crazy, crazy series?