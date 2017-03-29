The real question here is: why the heck is Holden in town? The easiest answer is that he never left: Aria just iced him out for the past four seasons. Coffey last appeared as Holden in season 3's "The Remains Of An A," which means it'll be five years since Holden was last seen on this series — and just as long since him and Aria had a real conversation on PLL's time table.