Fans have been waiting anxiously for the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars for what seems like forever — since August, in fact! But now we have the first little nuggets to feast on, and we're even more excited for the series finale than before. Several cast members, along with showrunner I. Marlene King and executive producer Joseph Dougherty, appeared on a panel at PaleyFest at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to talk PLL and what we can expect from the final episodes, which King calls "a love letter to the fans."
The panel opened with a look at the first minute of season 7B's April 18th premiere, which picks up right where the previous episode left off: with Spencer in the back of an ambulance after she's just been shot. When she arrives at the hospital, the gang is already waiting nervously. Then, they see Toby being rushed in in a neck brace, and Hanna wonders, "If Toby is here, where's Yvonne?" After that incredibly awesome — but cruel — teaser, the panel began.
Cast members Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Shay Mitchell, Andrea Parker, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, and Ian Harding joined panel moderator Jarett Wieselman of Buzzfeed to dish. King promised fans that “all the end games will be the end games,” meaning there won't be any loose ends left hanging, but she added that “no one will get there super easily.” Dougherty clarified that "you have to earn your happy endings." But, fans have been assured, everyone's ending will indeed be happy. Aw.
“Of the last 10, there is a really big reveal at the end of every episode,” Parrish, who plays Mona, told Entertainment Weekly. “You’re going to find out who killed Jessica DiLaurentis, who A.D. is — all of the answers.” During the panel, she called the final table reading "bittersweet," and Pieterse says her character, Alison, gets the hardest line, adding, "but I can't tell you!"
And for a super fun bit of insider info, the panel revealed that the role of Hanna almost went to Pieterse instead of Ashley Benson. And then for a bit of fun, Pieterse read a seen as Hanna, opposite Parrish.
Did you know that @SashaaPieterse almost got the role of Hanna? Here's Sasha reading a Hanna scene with @JanelParrish (Mona).#PLLatPaleyFest pic.twitter.com/CW54q9LpaL— Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) March 25, 2017
After this, we're anxiously awaiting the beginning of the end to start in a few weeks. We can't wait to see what other surprises are in store.
