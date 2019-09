Fans have been waiting anxiously for the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars for what seems like forever — since August, in fact! But now we have the first little nuggets to feast on, and we're even more excited for the series finale than before. Several cast members, along with showrunner I. Marlene King and executive producer Joseph Dougherty, appeared on a panel at PaleyFest at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to talk PLL and what we can expect from the final episodes, which King calls "a love letter to the fans."