Got a secret, can you keep it? The cast and creators of Pretty Little Liars sure can. With only 10 episodes remaining in the show's final season, everyone wants to know the dirt on all-things A... or should I say, A.D. this time around. The people in the know aren't giving the show's ultimate mystery away — what would be the point in that, right? — but they are teasing some intriguing tidbits about the upcoming 10 episodes to hold fans over. The cast and producers spoke to Refinery29 at PaleyFest about what we can expect in the new episodes, and their clues should provide plenty of fodder for any good PLL sleuth. Here's what we learned about the new season:
Alison's Pregnancy Will Complicate Everything
I mean, duh, right? At the end of season 7a, Alison (Sasha Pieterse) learned that she was pregnant, presumably with her evil dead husband Dr. Rollins' (Huw Collins) baby. Still, not everyone is so sure that Alison's pregnancy is the result of failed birth control, as she suspects: some fans think that the eggs that Emily (Shay Mitchell) donated found their way inside Alison's uterus. (Yes, really.) While Pieterse doesn't confirm that theory, she does tease this about Alison's big news:
"[The pregnancy] was definitely something that adds a complicated component to who is threatening them. You'll feel violated, we felt violated reading it, but I promise it's worth it, and [I. Marlene King, the showrunner] does such a wonderful job of executing this new thing that has happened to Alison... I think fans will really enjoy the way things turn out with Alison and Emison."
Of the popular Alison/Emily ship, Pieterse teases:
"It was really nice for us to kind of put a bow on Emison, and leave that special moment there. You'll be really excited knowing what it is."
Noel's Death Might Come Back To Bite The Liars
The last we saw of Noel (Brant Daugherty), his head was bopping down the staircase of a creepy abandoned school for the blind. (Yes, this show really is that bananas-crazy.) Refinery29 asked Janel Parrish, who plays Mona, whether that decapitation will come back to bite the Liars, despite it being a total freak accident. Parrish reveals:
"They always get buried for what they do."
Umm, gulp. Could Hanna (Ashley Benson) get thrown back in the slammer for yet another murder she didn't commit?
The Liars Will Be Asked To Betray One Another
It turns out that those theories about what was in A.D.'s mystery gift were right — showrunner King confirms that A.D. has gifted the Liars a model of Rosewood for a sinister reason. She explains:
"This is the final game... [The Liars] receive a real-life board game of Rosewood from A.D., and they have to play this game, and A.D. uses the game to pit them against each other. Classic PLL strategy."
Hopefully this game won't involve electrocution.
Gaslighting Will Come Into Play
When asked whether there will be any more movie homages (a la the many Hitchcock references) in the upcoming season, King teases that the show may borrow from 1941 thriller Gaslight, the movie that gave us the social term for invalidating one's feelings and, essentially, making one "feel crazy."
"There's a lot of gaslighting going on," says King of the last 10 episodes.
Get Ready For More Masks
When asked whether masks would continue to come into play, executive producer Joseph Dougherty teases that the people we think we know on this show may be wearing a false face. He reveals:
"The physical masks that we played on towards the end of the season really [grew out of] the personality masks that we had on the show. Everyone has a false face. Some of them are real, and some of them are plastic. But, yes, there are people walking around who are not who you think they are."
It's confirmed: we can officially trust no one on Pretty Little Liars.
Season 7b of PLL premieres April 18.
