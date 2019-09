Got a secret, can you keep it? The cast and creators of Pretty Little Liars sure can. With only 10 episodes remaining in the show's final season, everyone wants to know the dirt on all-things A... or should I say, A.D. this time around. The people in the know aren't giving the show's ultimate mystery away — what would be the point in that, right? — but they are teasing some intriguing tidbits about the upcoming 10 episodes to hold fans over. The cast and producers spoke to Refinery29 at PaleyFest about what we can expect in the new episodes, and their clues should provide plenty of fodder for any good PLL sleuth. Here's what we learned about the new season: