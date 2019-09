We're less than one month away from the beginning of the end of Pretty Little Liars, and after literal years of waiting, the show is finally going to reveal who the true puppet master of the A game is. Everyone has their own theory as to who Uber A could be, from the ever-shady Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) to Lucas (Brendan Robinson) to Alison's (Sasha Pieterse) not-yet-revealed evil twin. One thing you might not be thinking of during your hours of theorizing, however, is that Uber A — or A.D., whatever floats your boat — might not be a singular person at all. In fact, there are some tiny clues peppered around Pretty Little Liars that suggest we should be look for a duo.