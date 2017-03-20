We're less than one month away from the beginning of the end of Pretty Little Liars, and after literal years of waiting, the show is finally going to reveal who the true puppet master of the A game is. Everyone has their own theory as to who Uber A could be, from the ever-shady Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) to Lucas (Brendan Robinson) to Alison's (Sasha Pieterse) not-yet-revealed evil twin. One thing you might not be thinking of during your hours of theorizing, however, is that Uber A — or A.D., whatever floats your boat — might not be a singular person at all. In fact, there are some tiny clues peppered around Pretty Little Liars that suggest we should be look for a duo.
The clues were uncovered over at Reddit (really, where else?) and it should give any PLL fan some pause. If you were convinced that this Uber A would be working alone (and that there would be no "Sara Harvey is Red Coat and Black Widow"-esque reveal happening this season) you might want to consider these clues. The first clue, which was posted by Redditor theCeCeDrake, shows a screenshot of not one, but two pairs of gloved hands adjusting a mobile during this new promo. While some are convinced that the gloves aren't actually connected to any real hands, it could go either way. Check out the video at the 0:13 mark:
Another clue will delight any fan (cough, cough, me) who has been suspicious of Lucas for pretty much forever. As Redditor PrettyGirlsLie pointed out, PLL has included plenty of shots of Lucas' apartment door in the seasons after the time jump. What's Lucas' apartment number? Why, it's none other than (drumroll, please...) 2A.
This is actually pretty good for PLL fans who looove making correct predictions about where the show's craziness will lead. (Again, me.) If two major characters really are the villainous team that goes by the moniker A.D., then the show just doubled our chances of being right. Can April 18 get here, already?
