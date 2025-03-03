These 7 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In March

Similar to a Knives Out-style mansion killing, there are 132 rooms to search and 157 suspects, with every staff member and invited guest (including other world leaders) being treated as a possible perpetrator. Written by Scandal’s Paul William Davies and inspired by Kate Andersen Brower's New York Times bestselling book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the series is set to get audiences talking, not least because it includes former US Senator Al Franken as a politician leading a congressional hearing about the case and a cameo from none other than Australian pop superstar Kylie Minogue. Co-starring This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson, Always Be My Maybe’s Randall Park, and Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, the cast is chock full of talented actors bringing this wacky murder mystery to life (no pun intended).