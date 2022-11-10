The Crown Season 5 Is A Little Too Close For Comfort

And perhaps most upsetting of all is that the season only highlights just how little progress has been made since the '90s when it comes to the royal family in general. Many of the same conversations highlighted in this season are ones that the public are still having now. The alleged treatment of Princess Diana by both the British press as well as within the royal family when it came to her mental health parallels that of the alleged treatment of the former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, herself an outsider and commoner. (During a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed that during her lowest points while a member of the royal family, she had suicidal thoughts).