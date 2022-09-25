Netflix Just Announced When The Crown Is Coming Back

If you're craving a series that combines lavish production values with a certain amount of historical accuracy, today brings good news. Netflix has confirmed that season five of The Crown will debut in November.
The streamer made the announcement at its Tudum global fan event this weekend. Three of The Crown's previous four seasons also debuted in November, but it's now been nearly two years since the most recent installment.
Season five of The Crown will introduce a new cast led by Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Widows' Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Phantom Thread's Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.
Creator Peter Morgan has yet to reveal exactly which events season five will cover, but it will be set largely in the early 1990s. It's safe to presume, therefore, that the divorce of Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) will loom large.
Debicki was cast as Princess Diana in December 2020. She takes over the role from Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for their performance as Diana in season four.
"When Peter Morgan asked me to do it I was quite overwhelmed, but I've had a little bit of time to process it now," Debicki told Good Morning America shortly after her casting was announced. "I think that I'm actually just incredibly excited to do it, and she's such an incredibly important figure."
"She was such a remarkable human being and so the idea of stepping into it is daunting but very exciting," Debicki added.
We've since seen the first photo of Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, though there hasn't been a trailer for the new season yet.
Meanwhile, seasons one and two of The Crown have re-entered Netflix's UK top ten following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.