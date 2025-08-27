Young Black Women Are Finally Leading UK Coming-Of-Age TV — But Will It Last?
“Maybe she’s messy, maybe she’s not likeable. But not all the women I know are likeable. I just wanted to make sure that they were allowed to be who they are."
"Many Black women are forced to navigate this balancing act across industries: to be excellent, to go above and beyond, whilst also knowing that if you are too much, that's also unacceptable. It was subtle, but we wanted to portray something that felt authentic.”
“There’s this expectation that a Black-led show has to also come with a big cultural reckoning or social message. But sometimes we just want to tell soft, romantic, funny, messy stories. And that should be enough.”
It's not just enough to hire Black actors, writers or directors; it’s also about putting Black commissioners, executives, and marketers in the room. That is, people who know how to speak to the audience they're targeting.