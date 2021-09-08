I share my enthusiasm about how it felt to fully relate to characters like Ṣadé and Dela through these intersections that for once go beyond being Black or a woman. Babalola responds: "It was important for me to do that. I wanted my first TV thing to just really be reflective of exactly who I am and what I know. I think it's really important because I feel like our stories are what define us as humanity. And so if we don't see ourselves reflected, who are we saying is deserving of humanity? It's actually dehumanising if we disallow the breadth of our stories. So yeah, I'm just really glad that I have this opportunity to tell one of ours, because, again, this is a singular story, you know?"