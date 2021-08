Capturing The Beauty Of Black British Life Outside London

For so long, Black people beyond London have been associated with particular stereotypes such as being villagers, closed minded or even whitewashed. Bumpkin Files aims to dispel these myths by educating people on the richness of Black communities beyond the capital. "There are many misconceptions that there aren’t many thriving Black communities, which is ironic because the oldest communities can be found in Cardiff and Liverpool," she says. "Some Black Liverpudlians can trace their heritage 10 generations back. Smaller cities and towns still have community. Following the protests and death of George Floyd, I realised that many people are open to learning more about the histories and realities of Black people in Britain. In school, we learn about MLK and Rosa Parks but it’s time we learn more about what happened on British soil. Bumpkin Files helps me to do this by informing people on the histories of Black Britons outside the capital."