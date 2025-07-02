These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In July
The start of summer means that most people are out and busy, soaking up the sun, enjoying BBQs and planning last-minute beach getaways. If you’re like us, however, you’re most likely still locked into all your favourite movies and shows, eagerly scrolling the internet for more news of upcoming cinema releases and streaming drops.
Over the last month, Hunger Games fans rejoiced as they announced that Glenn Close would be starring in the latest installment as the cruel custodian of District 12, Drusilla, alongside Billy Porter as drug-addled stylist, Magno. For musical theatre heads, the release of the Wicked: For Good trailer had everybody buzzing with anticipation for the closing chapter of the box-office smash hit. Plus, The Materialists press tour gave us enough content to keep us smiling for weeks to come.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Still, as we head into July, we’ve got our eye on a new slate of content heading our way, with Netflix rolling out plenty of must-see dramas, documentaries and more. To discover all our favourite upcoming shows and movies coming to the platform this month, read on ahead…
Our Netflix Star: Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel
For those paying attention to fashion in the 2010s, American Apparel was known for giving wearers serious social currency. Becoming one of the most successful US fashion brands, the disco-pant producers were a Tumblr style blogger staple, with sexually promiscuous ad campaigns making them globally famous. But as the new Netflix documentary details, the brand that so many young people wanted to work at was actually crumbling on the inside. Exposing the actions of CEO and founder Dov Charney, the doc discusses the sexual harassment claims, financial mismanagement and toxic work practices that brought about the end of American Apparel.
When: July 1
Watch if you like: White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
Watch if you like: White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
The Old Guard 2
If there’s one thing Charlize Theron knows how to do, it’s kick ass. Returning for a second instalment, The Old Guard 2 follows Andy (Theron) and the gang on their continuing mission to save the world. As immortals, the group have spent thousands of years trying to do good, but this time they must go up against the first of their kind, Discord (played by a sword-wielding Uma Thurman). Enlisting the help of Tuah (Henry Golding) to try and understand the mystery around their immortality, the warriors must face their biggest challenge yet.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Sandman (Season 2)
Split into two parts, The Sandman returns for its final season with 11 new episodes. Based on the award-winning comic book series, the second instalment promises to bring the story to a fulfilling close, following Dream as he embarks on a mission to save the realm, himself and the conscious world from his past actions. Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Indya Moore (Pose) and Freddie Fox (The Great) join the fantasy epic alongside the original cast, including Gwendoline Christie, Stephen Fry and Joely Richardson.
Trainwreck: The Real Project X
For those old enough to remember the Project X movie, it was a pop culture moment like no other. Based loosely on the plot of a real-life teenager who threw an out-of-control house party, the term ‘Project X’ subsequently entered the cultural lexicon for Tumblr teens. Now, for the first time, the real Dutch teenager who created an open Facebook event in 2012 speaks about how things went so wrong so quickly when tens of thousands of people signed up to attend. Ending in a full-blown riot and an estimated £15,000 in damages, the doc details exactly how one teenage girl from a tiny town threw the most viral party of the 2010s.
When: July 8
Watch if you like: Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, Project X
Watch if you like: Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, Project X
Untamed
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Thinking about heading into the great outdoors this summer? Well, this new Eric Bana-fronted series might have you feeling differently. Set in Yosemite National Park, this mystery thriller follows a National Parks Service agent as he attempts to enforce the law across the sprawling forests and mountainscapes. From the writer behind The Revenant and American Primeval this is a series that examines what happens when humans and the wilderness go up against each other.
When: July 17
Watch if you like: Yellowstone, 127 Hours
Watch if you like: Yellowstone, 127 Hours
Happy Gilmore 2
In 1996, Adam Sandler gifted Happy Gilmore to the world, a beloved comedy about a down-on-his-luck hockey player who turns to golf in the hopes of saving his family from bankruptcy. Now, 29 years later, Happy returns to the course, this time a father having to find money to fund his daughter’s dance school tuition. With a star-studded cast including Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Post Malone, Rory McIlroy and even Sandler’s real-life daughter, Sunny, this promises to be a sports sequel with some substance.
When: July 25
Watch if you like: Running Point, Stick, Happy Gilmore
Watch if you like: Running Point, Stick, Happy Gilmore
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT