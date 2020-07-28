Netflix Reveals The Witcher Prequel Series, Blood Origin

In Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, fans follows the mystical adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a notorious bounty hunter who has a knack for taking down the most terrifying creatures on the Continent. Geralt may be one of the last Witchers left, but he comes from a long line of magically enhanced monster-trackers, and we’ll be getting acquainted with them meet them in a brand new original series.
The Witcher series was adapted from the eponymous novels written by Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski, taking place in a fractured land in which practitioners of magic are discriminated against and isolated from society. But magic wasn't always considered a bad thing on the Continent; there was once a time where beings of all backgrounds existed side by side peacefully. The Witcher: Blood Origin takes us almost 2,000 years back into the history of that time. A six-episode prequel to the Cavill-led series, Blood Origin will explore the dark and dangerous circumstances that led to the creation of the very first Witcher.
Blood Origin is currently in the early development stage. Though it has been determined that the series will also be shot in Europe like its predecessor, casting and characters have yet to be determined. Deadline reports that his next foray in the Witcher universe will be led by showrunner and executive producer Declan de Barra. De Barra, whose credits include episodes of US show The Originals and Netflix's Iron Fist, hopes to really delve into the way that the state of the supernatural is affected by the ways of mankind.
“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin, " he shared in an official statement. "A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilisations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonisation and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilisation’s true story behind. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilisation before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”
More magic, more monsters, and hopefully more Witchers who look like Geralt? Sign me up.