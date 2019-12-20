The Witcher, which the internet has collectively decided is the new Game of Thrones, is finally available to stream on Netflix. After the long months of build-up and suspense, we can dive into the world of The Witcher, based on a series of fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. And we'll binge all of it all at once if we so dang well please. The story follows a witcher, Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill), who battles monsters and evil beings in exchange for money.
In the final trailer released December 12, we see soldiers going into battle and seemingly malevolent people who are after Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon (Freya Allan). Ciri is the last heir to the Cintran throne and she possesses powerful abilities and has magic in her blood. The princess escapes her home, which has been invaded by the Nilfgaard (the current ruling empire), and sets out to find Geralt, so he can not only protect her from those who wish her harm, but train her so she can defeat her enemies and take back her rightful throne. As far as I know, dragons are not involved and Ciri can’t walk through fire.
Who Is Geralt Of Rivia?
Geralt of Rivia is the Witcher. He’s also known as the White Wolf because of his white-blonde Legolas-y hair, which we learn is actually genetically mutated during his training to become a Witcher.
What Is A Witcher?
Witchers (who are mostly men but some female witchers do exist, yay!) are like bounty hunters — they make a living by killing monsters. Witchers were once humans, but through intense training and some kind of toxic exposure, become mutants of sorts, with superhuman strength and abilities.
Kids are put through Witcher training when they’re super young, and many don’t make it. During Comic Con this year, Cavill explained, “Most of these children don’t survive, like 1 of 10.”
Plus, we know that Witchers aren’t exactly the emotional type (can you tell by Cavill’s never-wavering steely gaze?). Cavill added, “They travel the world hunting monsters for coin, and that’s their one sole purpose. But they’re often rejected by the world because they are not supposed to have emotions...but ultimately a bunch of badasses that kill monsters.”
Geralt, however, is kind of different. “Geralt is much more than that. He has this hard exterior because he believes that’s the way the world is. But in truth, deep deep down there’s this man that has a belief in what the world can be,” Cavill says.
What Are The Witcher’s Powers, Exactly?
Aside from being super fast, strong, and having the ability to outlast any normal human (or creature) in battle, Witchers have also studied magic. (It’s important to note that witchers aren’t born with magical abilities — beings who are born with the capacity to wield magic are called Sources in the series). According to Witcher Wiki, Witchers can cast “simple magic spells.” With one hand, they cast spells by moving their fingers a certain way, and with the other hand they wield their weapon — which is one of the reasons why they’re so powerful.
However, Witchers’ powers and abilities come with a price. The mysterious mutation they go through sterilizes them so they’re unable to have kids of their own.
Can Witchers Fall In Love?
Even though Witchers are generally chilly folks who most people distrust, they can still have romantic (or at least sexual) feelings. At least, Geralt does. We know that he and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) have an on-and-off-again thing going on, and that they get very, very close. Yennefer is a Source who was born with a spinal deformity. She was rescued from a terrible household when she was little, and is trained by a powerful sorceress. Yennefer becomes super influential and goes on to be an advisor to important political figures. By using magic, Yennefer is able to hide her spinal issues and presents herself as one of the most beautiful women in the world.
And who knows, the world may just be thinking “Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen who?” after we all watch the first few episodes of The Witcher.
