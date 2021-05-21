Black Women Tattoo Artists Get Real About The Industry

"When you train to tattoo, you are initially tattooing friends and then it extends to friends of friends and so forth and word of mouth slowly spreads," explains the queer tattoo artist and model. "If you’re white with a white circle [of friends], you’re going to end up putting white people first. If you continue without working on other skin tones every now and again for you to learn how to tattoo them, you might end up as a brilliant tattoo artist a few years down the line but you still don’t know how to work with Black skin." It was this exact reason that motivated Minkx Doll to join the industry. "I noticed how poor tattoos on Black skin looked in general," she tells Refinery29. "Black skin, much like Black hair, is strong but delicate and must be handled in a completely different way to white skin because of the way melanated skin heals. Tattoos, if not applied delicately, can often cause scarring, and tattoos often blur and are usually unrecognisable, the darker the hue."