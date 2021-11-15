"My book is basically like having a consultation with me," Dija tells R29. "I make sure that when women leave my clinic, they are empowered with the information they need to look after their skin, whether or not I'm with them." Dija says she is used to Black clients having lots of anxiety around their skincare. "Not just around which products to use," she says, "but also who to go to, including the background of their practitioner and whether they are really going to understand them and the ethnic make-up of their skin." Black women in particular have to do emotional legwork that clientele from other backgrounds don't have to do, explains Dija. "This book relieves some of that anxiety and answers some of the big questions: as a Black woman, can I have laser? Can I have chemical peels? It also educates and teaches people about why Black skin is Black."