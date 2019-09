The second group of acids, with which you'll perhaps also be acquainted, are the BHAs, or beta hydroxy acids. Of this group, the most used strand is salicylic. "Salicylic acid is especially helpful as it likes oil and is keratolytic (breaks down the keratin that blocks pores and causes bumpy skin and acne lesions)," Hextall states. "As such, it is particularly useful to treat all forms of acne (comedones and pustular acne)."