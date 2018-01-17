Glossier Just Launched A New Exfoliator That Will Banish Your Breakouts

Last year, we were spoiled with a string of good news from Glossier. In October, the cult beauty brand finally started shipping to the UK, so we were able to get our hands on hero products such as Boy Brow, Wowder and the Perfecting Skin Tint at long last. Just a few weeks later, the brand unveiled its debut fragrance, You, and in November, Glossier opened a week-long pop-up store in the heart of London.
Now the brand is back with its latest release, a new exfoliator, Solution, promising to banish your breakouts. The enriching 'skin perfector', available from today, claims to clear up breakout-prone skin in the process of exfoliating it, minimises pores and evens tone and texture. The magic of Solution, priced at £19, comes from the perfect balance of three acid actives. Glossier's chemist and development team worked for 15 months to create something potent enough for maximum efficacy but gentle enough for everyday use. The formula contains a 10% blend of AHA, BHA, and PHA for total benefits, as well as: salicylic acid (BHA), which clears out follicles of excess debris and sebum, unclogging the most stubborn blemishes; glycolic and lactic acid (AHA), which break the water bonds attaching dead skin cells to healthy skin, exfoliating the skin’s surface and making fine lines visibly less noticeable; and gluconolactone, which has larger molecules than those in other acids, is extra gentle on the skin and exfoliates while moisturising and conditioning.
With daily use skin will look clearer, smoother and brighter. Solution helps products used afterwards to absorb more effectively and makeup will go on smoother. If you're still unconvinced, in a poll of Solution daily users, three out of four people said their skin felt cleaner and softer after just 24 hours. Seventy-five percent also said they noticed that their pores looked smaller and skin looked glowy after two weeks, and added that Solution unclogged pores and reduced the appearance of redness after three weeks.
Hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, paraben-free and cruelty-free, Solution should be used once a day after cleansing, swept over the face and neck with a cotton pad and followed with moisturiser. Judging by the popularity of Glossier's bestselling Milky Jelly Cleanser and Priming Moisturiser, you'll want to clear some space in your bathroom cabinet for this too.
