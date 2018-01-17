Story from Beauty

Glossier Just Launched A New Exfoliator That Will Banish Your Breakouts

Alice Casely-Hayford
Last year, we were spoiled with a string of good news from Glossier. In October, the cult beauty brand finally started shipping to the UK, so we were able to get our hands on hero products such as Boy Brow, Wowder and the Perfecting Skin Tint at long last. Just a few weeks later, the brand unveiled its debut fragrance, You, and in November, Glossier opened a week-long pop-up store in the heart of London.
Now the brand is back with its latest release, a new exfoliator, Solution, promising to banish your breakouts. The enriching​ '​​skin perfector', available from today, claims to ​clear up​ breakout-prone​ ​skin in​ ​the​ ​process​ ​of​ ​exfoliating​ ​it​​,​ ​minimises​ ​pores​ ​and​ ​evens​ ​tone​ ​and​ ​texture.​ ​The​ ​magic​ ​of Solution, priced at £19,​ ​​comes​ ​from​ ​the​ ​perfect​ ​balance​ ​of​ ​three​ ​acid​ ​actives. Glossier's​ ​chemist​ ​and​ ​development team​ ​worked​ ​for​ ​15​ ​months​ ​to​ ​create​ ​something​ ​potent​ ​enough​ ​for​ ​maximum​ ​efficacy​ ​but​ ​gentle enough​ ​for​ ​everyday​ ​use.​ ​The​ ​formula​ ​contains​ ​a​ ​10%​ ​blend​ ​of​ ​AHA,​ ​BHA,​ ​and​ ​PHA​ ​for​ ​total benefits, as well as: salicylic​ ​acid​ ​(BHA)​, ​which​ ​clears​ ​out​ ​follicles​ ​of​ ​excess debris​ ​and​ ​sebum, unclogging​ ​the​ ​most​ ​stubborn blemishes; glycolic​ ​and​ ​lactic​ acid​ ​(AHA), which​ ​break​ ​the​ ​water bonds​ ​attaching​ ​dead​ ​skin​ ​cells​ ​to​ ​healthy​ ​skin, ​exfoliating the​ ​skin’s​ ​surface and ​making fine​ ​lines​ ​visibly​ ​less​ ​noticeable; and gluconolactone​, which has ​larger​ molecules ​than​ ​those​ ​in​ ​other​ ​acids​, ​is​ ​extra​ ​gentle​ ​on​ ​the​ ​skin​ ​and​ ​exfoliates​ ​while​ ​moisturising​ ​and​ ​conditioning.
With​ ​daily​ ​use​ ​skin​ ​will​ ​look​ ​clearer,​ ​smoother​ ​and​ ​brighter. Solution​​ ​helps​ ​​products​ ​used afterwards ​to ​absorb​ ​more​ ​effectively​ ​and makeup​ ​will​ ​go​ ​on​ ​smoother.​ If you're still unconvinced, in a poll of Solution daily users, three out of four people said their skin felt cleaner and softer after just 24 hours. Seventy-five percent also said they noticed that their pores looked smaller and skin looked glowy after two weeks, and added that Solution unclogged pores and reduced the appearance of redness after three weeks.
Hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, paraben-free and cruelty-free, Solution should be used once a day after cleansing, swept over the face and neck with a cotton pad and followed with moisturiser. Judging by the popularity of Glossier's bestselling Milky Jelly Cleanser and Priming Moisturiser, you'll want to clear some space in your bathroom cabinet for this too.
