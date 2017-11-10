Stop Everything! Glossier's London Pop-Up Store Opens In A Few Days

Just when we thought we couldn't get any more good news from Glossier (following the UK launch and the release of You, the debut fragrance), the cult beauty brand is opening its first bricks and mortar store in the UK with a pop-up space in London. The store will be open for just over a week, from Wednesday 15th November, and based on the riotous response to the launch of the UK online store, we're anticipating colossal queues of beauty enthusiasts from far and wide.
Taking over a beautiful 18th-century townhouse in Marylebone, Glossier has created an inviting and of course, incredibly Instagrammable, shop, open from 15th-22nd November. Customers can experience Glossier first-hand, swatch products and purchase the entire range of skincare, makeup and body essentials.
Emily Weiss, founder & CEO of Glossier explained: “We’re overwhelmed by the reception Glossier has received in the UK. British women are so engaged with Glossier – we’ve seen thousands of customers posting about their new Glossier products on Instagram in the past few weeks. We’re excited to continue growing our community in London, and look forward to bringing the Glossier IRL experience to the UK.”
Since Glossier.com launched in the UK last month, the top three products us Brits have been shopping for are the bestselling Boy Brow, Cloud Paint blush and Milky Jelly Cleanser. With the ability to try before you buy and see the whole range of products before your eyes, this is an unmissable opportunity for any beauty obsessive. And if you're still not sure what Glossier You actually smells like or wondering whether the Balm Dotcom is worth the hype, here's your chance to finally get on board with the buzzy beauty brand.
The Glossier pop-up store will be located at 32 Portland Place, W1. Weekday opening hours are 11am-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm, and Sunday 12 noon until 6pm.
