Exactly two weeks ago, Glossier granted one of our biggest beauty wishes by launching in the UK and today they're back with more good news. After founder Emily Weiss revealed in June at the London pop-up that a fragrance release was imminent, Glossier's debut scent "You" has just dropped.
Described by the brand as "the ultimate personal fragrance," it's "meant to be enjoyed close, in the comfort of your personal space. It’s not necessarily for others. It doesn’t exactly wear or smell like a perfume." Rather than an overwhelming, heady fragrance, You, £45, is more of a “skin smell enhancer” with a creamy, salty, warm, clean scent. It’s a simple equation of relatively few notes, honed over 38 weeks by some of the best noses in the business (Weiss worked with the team behind Le Labo Santal 33). Each note was chosen and balanced to allow the fragrance to be both long-lasting and true to how it smells at the beginning, without changing as it dries down.
Advertisement
Nose Dora Baghriche explained: "That’s something we talked a lot about when I started work on Glossier You. We were working with ingredients that were meant to smell really close to skin... It was always linked to being human, which, to me, is very strong and very emotional. But also very simple. We started by exploring this woody, musky side of the spectrum."
The three base notes, Ambrette (comfy, warm), Ambrox (smooth, salty, animalistic) and Musk (long-lasting, addictive), are mixed with subtle top notes of iris root (earthy, green, woody) and pink pepper (spice, sparkling).
Just as Glossier's pared-back makeup products act as enhancers of natural beauty and don't try to hide our idiosyncrasies and imperfections, You is here to emphasise rather than mask our natural scent. Expect Glossier frenzy 2.0.
Related articles:
Advertisement