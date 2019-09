Glossier's First-Ever Fragrance Is Worth All The Hype

Described by the brand as "the ultimate personal fragrance" that is "meant to be enjoyed close, in the comfort of your personal space. It’s not necessarily for others. It doesn’t exactly wear or smell like a perfume." Rather than an overwhelming, heady fragrance, You is more of a “skin smell enhancer” with a creamy, salty, warm, clean scent. It’s a simple equation with relatively few notes, honed over 38 weeks by some of the best noses in the business (Weiss worked with the team behind Le Labo Santal 33). Each note was chosen and balanced to allow the fragrance to be both long-lasting and true to how it smells at the beginning, without changing as it dries down.