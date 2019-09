This just may be the year that Glossier launches more products than ever before — and in the most creative ways to boot. Why? For starters, we already saw the brand expand its skin-care range with the Priming Moisturizer Rich . Then came a new offering to join the best-selling Boy Brow . Since then we’ve been itching to get our hands on even more newness, and lucky for us, our prayers were answered — and the brand is using tonight's Academy Awards to handle the promotion.