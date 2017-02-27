This just may be the year that Glossier launches more products than ever before — and in the most creative ways to boot. Why? For starters, we already saw the brand expand its skin-care range with the Priming Moisturizer Rich. Then came a new offering to join the best-selling Boy Brow. Since then we’ve been itching to get our hands on even more newness, and lucky for us, our prayers were answered — and the brand is using tonight's Academy Awards to handle the promotion.
Debuting on a slew of leading ladies tonight is the brand's new bouncy gel blush: Cloud Paint. The newest addition to the Glossier makeup family isn't available quite yet — you'll have to wait for March 2 to get your order in — but you can see the formula in action right here. Using the Academy Awards to show millions of people your product on four different skin tones? You better believe it's a smart move.
“We have never launched two products the same way, but we always launch them thinking of our community first, and different cohorts of our community,” Emily Weiss told WWD, referring to the makeup artists that prep the top stars in Hollywood. "A lot of the makeup artists who do fashion shoots and celebrities and editorial — they’re using Glossier as the back bone to get skin prepped and primed.” It makes sense, then, that this launch happened this way.
We know what you're thinking: Get to the product details! Here's what we know. Each of the four shades is inspired by the different colors that come out of a classic New York City sunset (surely something to see on your bucket list) — and we’re stoked. The shades: Puff, a light pink; Beam, a warm peach; Dusk, a brown-based nude; and Haze, a berry.
Click ahead to check out the celebs who debuted the newest Glossier launch on the red carpet — and get ready to mark your calendars for March 2.