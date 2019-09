Glossier Just Launched A New Brow Product — But You Better Act Fast

Glossier’s Boy Brow changed the brow game last year. To wit: It was dubbed a sell-out product before it even hit shelves — and quickly racked up a 10,000 person waiting list. As expected, it lived up to the hype and is a holy grail brow product for many of us today. If you're not familiar, let us break it down for you. To start, the teeny, tiny wand is tapered — small and perfectly-shaped for precise control and application — and delivers the perfect amount of tint and hold to beef up arches in a flash. But until today, the gel was only sold in three colors. Now there’s a new addition to the family: a clear, glossy gel.