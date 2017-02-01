Glossier Just Launched A New Brow Product — But You Better Act Fast

Glossier’s Boy Brow changed the brow game last year. To wit: It was dubbed a sell-out product before it even hit shelves — and quickly racked up a 10,000 person waiting list. As expected, it lived up to the hype and is a holy grail brow product for many of us today. If you're not familiar, let us break it down for you. To start, the teeny, tiny wand is tapered — small and perfectly-shaped for precise control and application — and delivers the perfect amount of tint and hold to beef up arches in a flash. But until today, the gel was only sold in three colors. Now there’s a new addition to the family: a clear, glossy gel.
Fans of the tinted Boy Brow adore the formula for how it lifts and defines brow hairs and makes any shape appear fuller in all the right places. But, if you’re not looking for added color — and prefer just hold— the newest iteration of the popular formula is here to help. Beware, the formula does appear white when you pull the wand out of the bottle, but it sets to a clear hold.
In true Glossier form, we’re guessing these babies will sell out soon, so we suggest acting fast. Your brows will thank you. Glossier Boy Brow in Clear, $16, available at Glossier.
