The One Product That Transformed Our Brows

If you're a regular reader of R29, by now you've probably realized that we're pretty obsessed with our brows. Whether we're talking brow implants, brow tattoos, or peel-off products, we're constantly looking for the latest and greatest ways to improve our arches. And that includes testing a ton of products.
At some point, though, each of us found one amazing brow product that made everything click. We like to call these our holy grail buys — the single item that took our brow game from wimpy to on-fleek-y. (Is "on fleek" still a thing? No? Okay, you get our point.)
Ahead, our editors spill their biggest brow secrets. Click through for the bold brows of your dreams.
At some point, though, each of us found one amazing brow product that made everything click. We like to call these our holy grail buys — the single item that took our brow game from wimpy to on-fleek-y. (Is "on fleek" still a thing? No? Okay, you get our point.)
Ahead, our editors spill their biggest brow secrets. Click through for the bold brows of your dreams.