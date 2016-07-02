4 of 5

Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Wilkins.

After the whole process was over I had about 90% regrowth. The hair grows fast, so I need to trim my brows every four days. Aside from that, my current brow routine consists of minor plucking, dyeing, and a very light fill-in using an angled brush with dark eyeshadow. I don’t mind still having to fill in my brows a bit, because it's so minimal.



I received a lot of criticism when I first told friends and family I was going to have eyebrow hair transplants. No one understood — because their brows were all fully intact. Now, with all said and done, the friends who once judged me say I look amazing. They've completely changed their minds about the whole thing.



I have never regretted my decision to undergo the surgery. For many people, weekly brow-trimming would be too much maintenance. But, anyone who painstakingly draws on their eyebrows every day can understand how 30 seconds of trimming every four days is worth it. And, eyebrow hair transplants aren’t just for the over-plucked: People who suffer from scars, naturally sparse hair growth, or misshapen brows can all benefit. The process sounds daunting, but it goes by faster than you can imagine — and I promise you will never look back. I haven't.