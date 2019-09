For my brow transplant surgery, I went to Dr. Dauer in Los Angeles, who is a true artist. I was going to get around 650 grafts of hair, and it would cost $5,000.There are two types of eyebrow transplants: FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) and NeoGrafting. FUT is where they remove a four-inch-wide slice of scalp from the back of your head and then dissect all the hairs to graft in wherever you'd like. This method sounds terrifying and leaves a scar (granted, it's one that is only noticeable if you have a shaved head). NeoGrafting, on the other hand, involves using a machine to suck out the hairs from your scalp without leaving a scar. This sounded much better to me, but it has a lower success rate. So, after Dr. Dauer calmed my fears of “being scalped,” I decided to use the traditional FUT method.I created a stencil for my ideal eyebrows, just like the kind you can buy at Sephora. When I arrived in L.A. at Dr. Dauer’s office, we discussed exactly what was going to happen during the procedure. Then, he let me draw on my own stencil, which he would use to complete the surgery. (You do have the option to let the doctor do this, but I am way too much of a control freak!)